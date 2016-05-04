The United States and its allies battling DAESH in Iraq and Syria have agreed to "do more" to defeat the terrorist group, US Defence Secretary Ash Carter saidafter holding talks with his counterparts from 11 other countries in Germany on Wednesday.

The talks were held a day after a US Navy SEAL was killed in an attack by DAESH which was targeting Peshmerga forces in northern Iraq.

Carter said the US greatly regretted the death of the Navy SEAL and identified him as Petty Officer First Class Charles Keating.

Defence ministers and representatives from 11 countries including France, Germany and Britain taking part in the alliance participated in today's talks.

He said such risks will continue but allowing the DAESH terrorists to have a safe haven would carry a greater risk for all.