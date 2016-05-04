The UN is concerned over the Syrian regime's blockade of aid supplies to Aleppo where more than 900,000 people are being besieged since the latesteruption of violence in the city, UN humanitarian advisor Jan Egeland said on Wednesday.

After a weekly meeting of humanitarian nations supporting the peace process, he told reporters, "We seem to be having new possible besieged areas on our watch, we are having hundreds of relief workers unable to move in Aleppo."

The eruption of violence in the town of Aleppo for the last two weeks has put the lives of hundreds of thousands of people at risk. Aleppo is the oldest city and financial hub of Syria that came under severe bombing from the regime forces. Regime forces continue to bomb the civilian population, even hospitals are not safe as they are targeted too.

International observers warned the Syrian regime that the recent violence in the city of Aleppo is turning into the worst humanitarian crisis ever.