The United Nation's Security Council passed the unanimously-adopted resolution on Tuesday asking all members to stop bombing medical facilities and killing doctors.

The move comes after a Syrian regime air strike on Al Quds Hospital in Aleppo, killed dozens including Dr Muhammad Waseem Maaz, the last paediatrician in the city.

"All too often, attacks on health facilities and medical workers are not just isolated or incidental battlefield fallout, but rather the intended objective of the combatants. This is shameful and inexcusable," said Ban Ki-moon, the UN Secretary General, while addressing the council.

Regarding the Aleppo air strike, Ban said it was carried out "by all accounts" by the Syrian regime, according to a UN press statement.

CCTV-footage showing Dr. Maaz leaving the intensive care unit moments before the air strike has gone viral on social media, where his colleagues and random people have been praising his bravery.