Guinea is targeting double-digit GDP growth by 2020 as it seeks to rebound after the Ebola virus slowed investment and hurt the mining sector, Prime Minister Mamady Youla said on Wednesday.

The country was one of three West African states at the centre of the outbreak, with more than 2,500 people in Guinea dying of Ebola in 2014 and 2015. Guinea was declared Ebola free in December but at least five people have since died of the disease.

"Ebola has not only killed people, it has also killed businesses and jobs," Youla said in a speech. Growth fell to 0.6 percent in 2015 from 3.9 percent in 2012. He gave no projection for this year's GDP growth.