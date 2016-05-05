As the May 9 election is approaching for Philippines, anti-establishment politician Rodrigo Duterte's opponents said that his rollicking ride to presidential favouritism has triggered warnings of a coup if he wins the election, with warning he is a "dictator" in the making.

Duterte has a commanding lead in opinion polls ahead of Monday's presidential election, but he has made enemies because of his vows to embrace communist rebels and threats to abolish congress or create a revolutionary government that could rewrite the constitution.

"The moment he tries to declare a revolutionary government, that is also going to be the day he will be removed from office," Senator Antonio Trillanes, a former navy officer famous for leading failed military uprisings in 2003 and 2007.

"This guy has no respect for democratic institutions," he added.

Trillanes also stated that some in the military were "strongly averse" to Duerte's long-standing ties with communists, and a coup was "very likely".

The Philippines has witnessed a tumultuous democracy since millions of people took to the streets to topple Ferdinand Marcos in 1986, with a succession of leaders having to quell military unrest and one president ousted in another uprising.

Communists in the Philippines are leading one of Asia's longest-running insurgencies, with tens of thousands of killed since the rebellion started in 1969.

Dozens of people still die each year, with the communists retaining support among the poor.

Duterte served as mayor of Davao city in the south of the country, which was one of the communist hotspots, for most of the past two decades, ending violence there by forging close ties with the rebels.

The 71-year-old former prosecutor has pledged to offer communist leaders posts in his government.

Duterte has also raised fears about the rule of law under his presidency, promising to kill tens of thousands of criminals and pardon himself for mass murder.