Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu announced on Thursday that his governing AK Party will hold an extraordinary congress and that he will not run for the leadership position.

He assured the party's supporters not to worry because the AK Party government will continue to advance strongly as they have done before.

Davutoglu stated that he does not intend to run for leadership under the current circumstances, however, he will continue as a member of AK Party in the Turkish Parliament.

The prime minister continued to say he will maintain his loyal relationship with the founder of AK Party, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"His [Erdogan] and his family's honour is my honour and his family is my family," said Davutoglu.

On May 22, Turkey will hold its extraordinary congress for the governing AK Party to choose its new leader and prime minister.