Davutoglu not to run in AK Party congress on May 22
Turkey's governing AK Party will hold an extraordinary congress on May 22 to elect a new leader and prime minister, as PM Davutoglu announces he will not run as a candidate.
Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu speaks during a news conference at his ruling AK Party headquarters in Ankara, Turkey May 5, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 5, 2016

Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu announced on Thursday that his governing AK Party will hold an extraordinary congress and that he will not run for the leadership position.

He assured the party's supporters not to worry because the AK Party government will continue to advance strongly as they have done before.

Davutoglu stated that he does not intend to run for leadership under the current circumstances, however, he will continue as a member of AK Party in the Turkish Parliament.

The prime minister continued to say he will maintain his loyal relationship with the founder of AK Party, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"His [Erdogan] and his family's honour is my honour and his family is my family," said Davutoglu.

On May 22, Turkey will hold its extraordinary congress for the governing AK Party to choose its new leader and prime minister.

Following an executive board meeting, party officials announced on Thursday that they agreed on the date of the congress, which will be held days before the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Late on Wednesday, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu had a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. After the meeting -which took an hour and 40 minutes- the announcement came that an extraordinary congress will be held within the upcoming weeks.

Until AK Party elects its new leader, Davutoglu will hold his position as the prime minister and chairman of the party.

The replacement for the party leadership and prime ministry has not been disclosed yet, but party officials have said there would be only one candidate running at congress in order to prevent divisions.

Erdogan also commented on the upcoming congress saying, "Good luck with it. It is the prime minister's very own decision."

SOURCE:TRT World
