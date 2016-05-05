Neil Prakash, a top Australian terrorist said to be a senior recruiter for DAESH, has been killed in an air strike in Iraq, Australian authorities said on Thursday.

Prakash was blacklisted for his alleged involvement in planning terrorist attacks in Australia and working against the Western interests. Prakash was considered to be the most dangerous Australian involved with DAESH in the Middle East, Australian Attorney General George Brandis said.

He said Washington told Canberra that the Australian recruiter for DAESH, Neil Prakash, had been killed in an air strike in Mosul, Iraq on April 29, on the intelligence provided by Australian authorities to locate and identify him.

Prakash was linked with different terrorist attacks' plans in Australia and also called for lone-wolf attacks against the USA. The Melbourne-born Prakash was spotted in several videos and magazines of DAESH. He had recruited men, women and children for the terrorist group in Australia and abroad, Brandis stated.