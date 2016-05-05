New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Thursday called for the Nepalese government to assign an independent body to investigate allegations of rights violations following the adoption of the first democratic constitution by the Himalayan republic last year.

"Despite endless promises of reform, impunity remains the norm in Nepal," said Brad Adams, Asia director at Human Rights Watch said in a statement.

"Accountability for any abuses by both protesters and police are important, and unfortunately at the moment it looks as if alleged abuses by the police will simply be forgotten."

The rights group urged Nepal to review its security policy to make sure that security forces do not use excessive force against the protesters.