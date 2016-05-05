WORLD
2 MIN READ
HRW urges Nepal to probe abuse cases over charter protests
Human Rights Watch asks Nepal government to ensure the probing of complaints of abuse over charter protests.
HRW urges Nepal to probe abuse cases over charter protests
Nepalese police clash with supporters of opposition politcal parties during a protest against the draft constitution in Kathmandu. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 5, 2016

New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Thursday called for the Nepalese government to assign an independent body to investigate allegations of rights violations following the adoption of the first democratic constitution by the Himalayan republic last year.

"Despite endless promises of reform, impunity remains the norm in Nepal," said Brad Adams, Asia director at Human Rights Watch said in a statement.

"Accountability for any abuses by both protesters and police are important, and unfortunately at the moment it looks as if alleged abuses by the police will simply be forgotten."

The rights group urged Nepal to review its security policy to make sure that security forces do not use excessive force against the protesters.

Recommended

HRW stated police reportedly objected to registering First Information Reports, or criminal complaints making it possible for an investigation to be carried out, filed in the name of victims.

The new constitution, which was adopted on September 2015, mandates the division of the country into seven federal provinces.

The protesters, who mostly belong to ethnic minorities, said the new internal borders have left them underrepresented in the national parliament.

In October 2015, Human Rights Watch confirmed 25 killings, including nine police officers and 16 protesters or bystanders during protests.

By the time the protests ended in early 2016, more than 50 people were killed, mostly demonstrators from the Madhesi ethnic minority, who feared the charter would weaken their role in the power structure.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit