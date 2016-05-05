The International Committee of the Red Cross announced on Wednesday that it was suspending trips in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo after three of its staff members were abducted by kidnappers.

Local officials previously said armed men abducted some Congolese nationals on Tuesday in the turbulent Nord-Kivu Province.

"All planned ICRC travel in Nord-Kivu has been suspended until further notice," the aid agency wrote in a statement.

The three abducted staff members were part of a convoy headed to the village of Kyaghala to supply aid to victims affected by the armed conflict in the area.