Red Cross suspends travel after staff abduction in DR Congo
The three abducted Red Cross staff members were part of a convoy headed to the village of Kyaghala to supply aid to victims affected by the armed conflict in the area.
The employees -- who a local official said were of Congolese nationality -- had been sent to work in Rutshuru in the south of turbulent Nord-Kivu province. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 5, 2016

The International Committee of the Red Cross announced on Wednesday that it was suspending trips in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo after three of its staff members were abducted by kidnappers.

Local officials previously said armed men abducted some Congolese nationals on Tuesday in the turbulent Nord-Kivu Province.

"All planned ICRC travel in Nord-Kivu has been suspended until further notice," the aid agency wrote in a statement.

The three abducted staff members were part of a convoy headed to the village of Kyaghala to supply aid to victims affected by the armed conflict in the area.

"We strongly condemn the kidnapping and are making every effort to reunite our colleagues with their families," said Alessandra Menegon, head of ICRC's delegation in DR Congo.

"We call on the assailants to free the hostages, safe and sound, immediately," she added.

The region has suffered severe turmoil for two decades at the hands of local armed groups and others committing ethnic-related violence besides disputes over land and area's mineral resources.

In March, three Congolese Save the Children staff members were abducted for seven days by unknown kidnappers in Lubero, in central Nord-Kivu Province.

SOURCE:TRT World, AFP
