Supreme Court of Bangladesh on Thursday upheld the death sentence for yet another leader from the Jamaat-e-Islami Party, Motiur Rahman Nizami, over charges of war crimes.

Prosecutors said he was responsible for setting up the al Badr pro-Pakistani militia, which killed top writers, doctors and journalists in the most gruesome chapter of the 1971 conflict.

Their bodies were found blindfolded with their hands tied and dumped in a marsh on the outskirts of the capital.

Prosecutors also added that Nizami ordered the killings, designed to "intellectually cripple" the fledgling nation.

Nizami, 73, is set to be hung any day now, as he made it clear that he "would not seek clemency" from the president.

Clemency has never been granted to a convicted war criminal in Bangladesh.

Similar to other leaders from the party, who were also sentenced to death through the same controversial trial process, Nizami is also convicted of murder and rape.