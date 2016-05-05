European Council President Donald Tusk began his two day visit to Rome on Thursday to discuss the refugees crisis and the effect it has had on European countries. He was joined by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the council leaders.

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is hosting the first day of talks, followed by Pope Francis on Friday. He fears his country will become the new refugee frontline after the closure of the Balkan route.

As the EU braces for more turbulence notably with next month's "Brexit" referendum in Britain as well as renewed Greek debt talks, Italy is keen to keep the focus on forging a joint plan over refugees.

Renzi is meeting with Merkel, followed by talks with European Commission leader Jean-Claude Juncker, EU Council president Tusk and European Parliament chief Martin Schulz.

From 6:30 pm (1630 GMT) they will hold a conference on the future of the EU, which will take place in the same room in the Capitole where the 1957 Rome Treaty was signed, founding the body that developed into today's 28-nation EU.

With over 28,500 refugees having arrived since January 1, Italy has once again become the principal entry via the Mediterranean, after the controversial EU-Turkey deal and the closure of the Balkan route north.

Rome fears that, unlike previously, Italy will be left hosting masses of new arrivals if, for example, Austria mounts stricter controls at the Brenner pass linking Italy through the Alps to northern Europe.

Threats to the Schengen Treaty on free movement sparked by the refugee crisis were described by Italian Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan as "more dangerous than the euro crisis a few years ago".