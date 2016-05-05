Retaliating to the cross-border rockets fired by DAESH terrorists that injured three Turks, the Turkish army fired back, killing four terrorists on Thursday, security sources and media said.

Earlier today, the DAESH terrorists fired two rockets targeting a residential area located in the town of Kilis, said its mayor, Hasan Kara, adding one civilian sustained minor injuries as a result.

This is not the first time that the terrorists of DAESH had attacked Turkey's town of Kilis along the Syrian border. Similar incursions have so far killed 19 people since the beginning of the current year.

Retaliating to today's assault, the Turkish army fired back with the help of howitzers at a couple of targets on the Syrian side, military sources were cited as saying by Dogan News Agency.