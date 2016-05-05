WORLD
2 MIN READ
DAESH seizes gas field in eastern Syria
DAESH terrorists captured the main gas field and its facility, where Syrian regime troops were stationed, in eastern Syria, killing 30 soldiers.
DAESH seizes gas field in eastern Syria
DAESH seizes gas field in eastern Syria / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 5, 2016

DAESH terrorists seized control of the Shaer gas field in eastern Syria in what is being dubbed as the first gain for the terrorist group in Palmyra desert since they lost the ancient city in March, said rebel sources and a monitor on Thursday.

According to Amaq, a news agency linked to the terrorists, the group not only took control of the gas field but also killed 30 soldiers stationed at the facility of the area. They also claimed to have seized caches of heavy arms including tanks and missiles.

Recommended

The development was confirmed by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights which said the terrorists captured the gas field in the northwest of Palmyra, as a result of an assault that continued for three days. Despite the aerial strikes to thwart the terrorists, they were able to capture the facility and the area, said the monitor.

In the past, the terrorists had seized the gas field and other gas facilities several times in the Homs province but they had lost them in the latter part of 2014. However, the terrorists continued to attack the regime forces present in the area.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit