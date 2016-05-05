DAESH terrorists seized control of the Shaer gas field in eastern Syria in what is being dubbed as the first gain for the terrorist group in Palmyra desert since they lost the ancient city in March, said rebel sources and a monitor on Thursday.

According to Amaq, a news agency linked to the terrorists, the group not only took control of the gas field but also killed 30 soldiers stationed at the facility of the area. They also claimed to have seized caches of heavy arms including tanks and missiles.