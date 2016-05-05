Scientists have announced a major milestone in robotic surgery after a-semi autonomous robot was able to successfully stitch animal intestines, which is a challenging body part to work on.

According to a report published in Science Translational Medicine, the robot was able to conduct a successful surgery inside a living animal.

Surgeries on intestines are challenging because the organ is soft, slippery and easy to puncture.

The research was conducted at Children's National Hospital in Washington, DC and John Hopkins University in Baltimore.

With the latest breakthrough, researchers said that they believe robots will soon be able to outperform human surgeons, especially in problematic environments such as a space station.

The team suggest that surgery in the future may be performed by robots overseen by a trained human.

However, some experts claimed that robotic surgery is less reliable than surgeries conducted completely by human doctors.