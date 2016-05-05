Islamic scholar and former imam Suliman Gani, who British PM David Cameron accused of supporting terrorist organisation DAESH and discriminating against homosexuals, said he expects an apology from the prime minister.

Suliman Gani denied the allegations and said his reputation has been damaged by the accusations.

Gani stated that he was completely against the ‘inhumane' DAESH, and also said that he finds the organisation to be incompatible with his beliefs and often campaigns against DAESH publicly.

The issue first came under the spotlight in British parliament when discussions started concerning election campaigns for the mayor of London.

Prime Minister Cameron, who supports the ruling Conservative's Zac Goldsmith, said Labour's candidate Siddiq Khan, who is bidding to become the city's first Muslim mayor, was spending time with a number of alleged ‘extremists' including Suliman Gani.

These words of the PM were also repeated by his favourite candidate Goldsmith.