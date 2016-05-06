A Turkish border province has been hit on Friday by DAESH rockets across the border from Syria, increasing tension in the central district.

Kilis, just across the border from a region of northern Syria controlled by the DAESH terrorist group, has been hit frequently by rocket fire in recent weeks as the Syrian civil war rages on just a few kilometres away from Turkey's southern border.

The Turkish Army often retaliates to such incidents with force. Seven DAESH terrorists were killed in the latest retaliation, and their weapon emplacements were destroyed, according to military sources.

Turkey has taken additional military measures after suffering 75 artillery attacks from DAESH-controlled territory in Syria since January, Turkish media accounts reported.

More than 20 people have been killed and scores of others have been wounded in Kilis since the beginning of the year from repeated rocket attacks.