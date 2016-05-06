Frustrated residents have set ablaze to at least 19 schools in South Africa's northern Limpopo region, protesting against a change in municipal boundaries, as tensions rise ahead of local polls in August.

Vhudzani was among 19 schools completely burnt this week by residents protesting against boundary modifications they fear will leave them to lack infrastructure and basic amenities such as roads and water.

"The services will be much worse," said Tshanduko Mudau, 18, a student studying tourism, as black smoke rose behind him from the Mariadze Inclusive School, set alight on Thursday.

"There are shortages of water and you can see the roads," he said, pointing to the rutted gravel track leading to the school.

Protesters clashed with police as roads into the area are strewn with rocks, branches and debris. Several protesters were arrested.