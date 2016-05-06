WORLD
2 MIN READ
Protesters set fire to schools ahead of South Africa poll
Residents set schools ablaze ahead of South Africa's local polls in protest of poor social services.
Protesters set fire to schools ahead of South Africa poll
Police officers keep watch in Mashau Dolly village in South Africa's northern Limpopo province. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 6, 2016

Frustrated residents have set ablaze to at least 19 schools in South Africa's northern Limpopo region, protesting against a change in municipal boundaries, as tensions rise ahead of local polls in August.

Vhudzani was among 19 schools completely burnt this week by residents protesting against boundary modifications they fear will leave them to lack infrastructure and basic amenities such as roads and water.

"The services will be much worse," said Tshanduko Mudau, 18, a student studying tourism, as black smoke rose behind him from the Mariadze Inclusive School, set alight on Thursday.

"There are shortages of water and you can see the roads," he said, pointing to the rutted gravel track leading to the school.

Protesters clashed with police as roads into the area are strewn with rocks, branches and debris. Several protesters were arrested.

Recommended

"If they don't respond, there will be no voting here," said Vuledzani Raveley, 28, a local school administrator manning a makeshift roadblock who said his place of work had also gone up in flames.

Poverty and unemployment is at its peak after the end of apartheid, igniting frustrations of the citizens against the government.

Unemployment is around 25 percent and income disparities glaring in an economy that could fall into recession.

South African President Jacob Zuma has condemned the attacks as his ruling party faces a tough battle amid corruption scandals from opposition the Democratic Alliance party and the ultra-left Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) at local polls on August 3.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Police fire tear gas on pro-Palestine protesters near Israeli Embassy in Athens
Morocco signs anti-corruption deal following nationwide protests
Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad