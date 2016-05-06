Cologne's district court has cleared a 26-year-old Algerian man of sex assault charges relating to the New Year's Eve attacks in Cologne due to lack of evidence as the victim could not recognise him.

The mas was identified as one of ten attackers who surrounded, groped and robbed a woman at Cologne's central railway station.

The man was sentenced to six months of probation because the police found the woman's mobile phone on him, which he later claimed he bought from a friend.

The court also found him guilty of breaking into a car last December.