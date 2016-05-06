For the first time in 36 years, North Korea is holding its first congress of its ruling Workers' Party on Friday, as Kim Jong Un is expected to strengthen his control over his isolated country due to its pursuit of nuclear weapons.

Ahead of the congress, North Korea announced "miraculous results," and disclosed that its advances in nuclear and ballistic missile developments were ''the greatest gifts'' for the unusual party congress, however didn't reveal details.

Although foreign journalists were invited to cover the event, they were not permitted inside the April 25 House of Culture on Friday, where the Workers' Party congress is expected to take place.

Thousands of delegates from North Korea's Workers' Party are expected to attend the first congress since 1980, in which 33-year-old Kim hadn't been born yet.

Analysts expect Kim to adopt the "Byongjin" policy of pursuing nuclear weapons and economic development along with consolidating his power.

"Byongjin" follows Kim's father's Songun, or "military first" policy, and his grandfather's Juche, the North's home-grown founding ideology that incorporates Marxism and nationalism.