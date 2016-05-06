Israeli tank fire killed a Palestinian woman in her Gaza home on Thursday, in the second day of the worst clashes between Israeli and Palestinian armed groups since the devastating 2014 war.

The confrontation came after a new cross-border tunnel was discovered reaching into Israel from the Palestinian enclave.

Since the clashes broke out, Hamas and other militant groups have fired bullets and mortar rounds on at least 10 occasions and the Israeli air force has carried out at least three bombing raids.

Israeli tanks stationed on the border have also fired multiple times at what the army said were Hamas targets.

Hamas mlitants fired mortar shells at Israeli forces working to unearth the tunnel and Israel responded with tank fire and air strikes, an army spokeswoman said.

Late on Thursday afternoon, tank shelling that followed a mortar attack from the Khan Yunis area in southern Gaza killed Zeina Al-Amour, 54, according to Nasser hospital that pronounced her death.

A 21-year-old was also wounded in artillery shelling in the area.