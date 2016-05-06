Singapore will spend up to A$2.25 billion ($1.67 billion) to double the capacity of its military training facilities in northern Australia under a new bilateral deal, Australia's prime minister said on Friday.

Malcolm Turnbull said that the investment should be seen as a natural development of a close strategic relationship between the two countries.

The Singaporean military upgrade is part of a comprehensive strategic partnership pact agreed by Turnbull and his Singaporean counterpart, Lee Hsien Loong, this week.

The move comes at a time when tension between much of Asia and China is rising as China has been building military and civilian facilities on its artificial islands in the disputed South China Sea.

Singapore, an island country with scarce land, has long sent troops to Australia for military exercises.