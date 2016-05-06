TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan urges intl community to do more for refugees
Turkish President Erdogan says that the international community needs to pay more attention to the refugee issue and more protection is needed for them.
Erdogan urges intl community to do more for refugees
Erdogan urges intl community to do more for refugees / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 6, 2016

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday voiced his concerns over the refugees who lost their lives in the Aegean Sea, mainly due to dangerous sea voyages, using unsafe vessels and plastic boats.

"So far, Turkey has rescued nearly 110,000 refugees attempting the sea crossing from Turkey to the Greek Islands," Erdogan said in his speech, at a judicial congress in Istanbul.

Erdogan said that the refugee issue needed more attention from the international community.

"The institutions, which are responsible for establishing global justice, are inactive," he said referring to the UN.

Recommended

Turkey currently hosts 2.7 million Syrian refugees, as well as hundreds of thousands from troubled states such as Iraq and Afghanistan.

According to Turkish Coast Guard figures, in 2015 a total of 279 refugees lost their lives in the Aegean Sea.

Over the past year, thousands of people have made short-but-perilous attempts to cross the Aegean in a bid to reach Greece, before going on to northern and western Europe.

A recent EU-Turkey agreement now allows for the return of "irregular refugees" to Turkey from Greece in exchange for Syrian refugees to be relocated within the EU.

SOURCE:TRT World, AA
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan