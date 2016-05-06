Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday voiced his concerns over the refugees who lost their lives in the Aegean Sea, mainly due to dangerous sea voyages, using unsafe vessels and plastic boats.

"So far, Turkey has rescued nearly 110,000 refugees attempting the sea crossing from Turkey to the Greek Islands," Erdogan said in his speech, at a judicial congress in Istanbul.

Erdogan said that the refugee issue needed more attention from the international community.

"The institutions, which are responsible for establishing global justice, are inactive," he said referring to the UN.