Syrian regime forces fired tear gas and live ammunition into Hama prison on Friday as they tried to put down a revolt by its inmates, a monitoring group said, with an opposition source saying some prisoners had choked from the fumes.

The prison has been surrounded by regime forces since hundreds of prisoners rioted and seized several guards on Monday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. Friday's fighting was the second attempt to storm the prison in the western part of the country, the Britain-based group reported.

Earlier on Friday negotiations had led to the release of dozens of prisoners, the Observatory reported.

A Syrian opposition official in contact with prisoners said security forces had fired an unidentified gas into the facility, causing 25 cases of suffocation but no deaths.

The Syrian Network for Human Rights reported that at least seven suffocation incidents as regime forces fired tear gas into the prison.

Pro-opposition posted footage on social media which they claimed to be from inside the prison. The footage showed men apparently suffocating, with a voice of a person in panic saying "Hama prison is dying ….. poison gases."

The official said Syria's main opposition body, the High Negotiations Committee, had informed the United States and the UN's Syria envoy about the situation. The HNC earlier said it held the international community responsible for a "massacre" of inmates it expected regime forces to carry out.