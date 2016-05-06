WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump backs Brexit saying UK would be better off outside EU
Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump supports Brexit saying 'migration has been a horrible thing for Europe.'
Trump backs Brexit saying UK would be better off outside EU
Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to supporters. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 6, 2016

Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Thursday that Britain would be better off if it leaves the EU.

His comment came after US President Barack Obama made an impassioned appeal last month for Britain to remain in the EU, saying membership had magnified Britain's place in the world, making the bloc stronger and successful.

"I would say that they're better off without it personally, but I'm not making that as a recommendation - just my feeling ... I would say that they're better off without it, but I want them to make their own decision," Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

"I think the migration has been a horrible thing for Europe. A lot of that was pushed by the EU," he said

Britain is expected to vote on June 23 on whether to stay or leave the 28 nation bloc.

Recommended

Given Trump's controversial statements and his negative image in the eyes of many Europeans, including Britons, it is not clear whether his endorsement would be good, bad or indifferent for Britain's "Leave" campaign.

Hundreds and thousands of Britons signed an online petition to ban Trump from the UK last year, after he proposed to ban Muslims from entering US.

After Obama's intervention, the "Remain" campaign published an advertisement with side-by-side photos of Obama smiling and Trump with a distorted facial expression and a finger in the air.

The slogan read: "Obama thinks the UK is stronger in Europe. Trump thinks the UK should leave Europe. Whose side are you on?"

The image suggested that the official "Remain" campaign viewed Trump repellent to British voters.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Police fire tear gas on pro-Palestine protesters near Israeli Embassy in Athens
Morocco signs anti-corruption deal following nationwide protests
Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad