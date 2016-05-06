Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Thursday that Britain would be better off if it leaves the EU.

His comment came after US President Barack Obama made an impassioned appeal last month for Britain to remain in the EU, saying membership had magnified Britain's place in the world, making the bloc stronger and successful.

"I would say that they're better off without it personally, but I'm not making that as a recommendation - just my feeling ... I would say that they're better off without it, but I want them to make their own decision," Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

"I think the migration has been a horrible thing for Europe. A lot of that was pushed by the EU," he said

Britain is expected to vote on June 23 on whether to stay or leave the 28 nation bloc.