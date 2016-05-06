"Wake up. We are dying," said shopkeeper Anna Papadopoulou, 74, who wept as she spoke. Her comment was addressed to the Greek government, which is facing a nationwide strike against further austerity measures.

Tram, rail, metro and even ferry services were shut down in Athens as a 48-hour nationwide strike went into effect on Friday in anger towards tax and pension reforms pursued by the indebted nation.

The Greek parliament is set to vote on a legislation on Sunday that would raise social security contributions, increase income tax for high earners and introduce a new national pension.

It would also gradually phase out a pension for low income earners.

The legislation is needed to qualify for more of a multi-billion euro bailout it signed last year.

Greece needs the bailout funds to pay IMF loans, ECB bonds maturing in July and growing state arrears.

Called by the largest private and public sector unions, the strike left ships docked at port, disrupted public transport and kept civil servants and journalists off the job.