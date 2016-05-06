WORLD
3 MIN READ
At least 14 die in mine landslide in Myanmar
A landslide at a jade mine in Myanmar's Kachin state kills at least 14 people, with many more including undocumented workers feared to be missing.
At least 14 die in mine landslide in Myanmar
People look for dead bodies following a landslide in Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state November 21, 2015. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 6, 2016

At least 14 people have been confirmed dead and dozens are feared missing after a landslide at a jade mine in Myanmar's restive Kachin State.

A local police officer told Turkish media on Friday that the accident occurred when a 300 foot cliff (91.44 metres) collapsed late Thursday in Hpakant Township in northern Kachin.

"Fourteen dead bodies were recovered. Four other people were slightly injured, and taken to the hospital," said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The search for those missing started Friday at 6 am but was ended at 1:30pm, leaving dozens still missing.

"No one will know exactly how many were killed and are missing as most are undocumented workers from across the country," said Aye Cho, a resident of Hpakant town.

Recommended

Deadly landslides are a common hazard in Kachin's jade and gold mine industry as people living off the industry's waste pick their way across perilous mounds under the cover of darkness, driven by the hope they might find a chunk of jade worth thousands of dollars.

More than 100 people were killed in a massive landslide in November last year.

Myanmar's new government, led by State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, has pledged to tighten safety measures, however the jade industry is dominated by companies linked to leaders of the previous military government and ethnic rebel armies.

Tin Soe, lower house lawmaker representing Hpakant Township, said Friday that the government must reduce jade production in Kachin state.

"Excessive production of jade damages the environment and biodiversity in the area, and creates very dangerous conditions for workers," Tin Soe told Turkish media by phone from Nay Pyi Taw.

"I hope the government will grant no more licenses to mining companies, and tighten safety measures otherwise such incidents are inevitable."

SOURCE:TRT World, AA
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit