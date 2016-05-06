At least 14 people have been confirmed dead and dozens are feared missing after a landslide at a jade mine in Myanmar's restive Kachin State.

A local police officer told Turkish media on Friday that the accident occurred when a 300 foot cliff (91.44 metres) collapsed late Thursday in Hpakant Township in northern Kachin.

"Fourteen dead bodies were recovered. Four other people were slightly injured, and taken to the hospital," said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The search for those missing started Friday at 6 am but was ended at 1:30pm, leaving dozens still missing.

"No one will know exactly how many were killed and are missing as most are undocumented workers from across the country," said Aye Cho, a resident of Hpakant town.