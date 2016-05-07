Turkey will host the first World Humanitarian Summit, on May 23-24, in Istanbul.

The summit, which has been organised by the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) is aimed at discussing humanitarian issues, around the globe, in detail.

UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon released a statement underlying the significance of the summit, saying "The World Humanitarian Summit must be a turning point in the way we address the challenges facing our common humanity."

"The community of ‘we the peoples' — governments, local communities, the private sector, international organisations and aid providers, as well as the thousands of committed and compassionate individuals assisting in crises and disasters every day — will succeed only if we work with a unified sense of purpose to end crises and suffering," Ban said.

"We must build on the commitments made in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development by seizing the opportunity of this Summit to prevent and end suffering more decisively and with more capacity, resolve and resources," he continued.

"We need to commit to working together collectively and coherently across political, cultural, religious and institutional divides."

A package of practical steps ahead to prevent and end conflicts which have led to mass immigration, mass epidemic diseases, economic inequality and resources shortages all around the world is expected from the leaders, businessmen, civil societies, NGOs and other participants.