Iranian forces serving in Syria have suffered what could be their biggest loss since Tehran's Revolutionary Guards intervened in the conflict in support of embattled regime leader Bashar al Assad.

A Revolutionary Guards official told Iran's Fars news agency on Saturday that as many as 13 Iranian military advisors had been killed and 21 wounded in fighting between regime forces and opposition forces the Aleppo governorate.

The fighting broke out on Friday when Jaysh al Fatah, a coalition of armed opposition forces including the Al Qaeda-affiliated Nusra Front, launched an offensive which resulted in the capturing of the strategic village of Khan Touman, located some 15 kilometres southwest of Aleppo.

Social media accounts linked to Jaish al Fatah exhibited the bodies of the Iranian soldiers killed in the village, as well as the bodies of regime-allied Shiite militiamen, also killed in the fighting.

Personal identification documents found on some of the bodies suggest that a number of Afghan citizens trained and deployed in Syria may be among the dead.

Attempts continue to wind down over five years of war in Syria, which has left as many as 400,000 dead according to the UN's envoy the country Staffan de Mistura.

Around half of Syria's population has also been displaced, both internally and externally, triggering the worst refugee crisis since World War Two.