A high court in Istanbul convicted Turkish journalists Can Dundar and Erdem Gul on Friday night on charges of revealing state secrets, sentencing them to five years and 10 months and five years in prison respectively.

Dundar, the editor-in-chief of the Cumhuriyet newspaper and Erdem Gul, the paper's Ankara bureau chief, were put on trial following the publication of images purporting to show arms being transported to Syria in trucks belonging to Turkey's National Intelligence Organization, also known as the MIT.

The 14th High Criminal Court acquitted the duo of charges of attempting to overthrow the government, while ordering that the charges of "knowingly and willfully" helping the FETO/PDY organisation - the so-called "parallel state" - be separated from the trial.

A few hours before the court announced the guilty verdict, Dundar had escaped a gun attack outside Istanbul's Caglayan courthouse, police said.