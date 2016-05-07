A federal court ruled that Australia cannot force a refugee, who was raped in Nauru detention centre, to Papua New Guinea (PNG) for her abortion, because it's "unsafe and illegal" there.

Justice Mordecai Bromberg ruled late on Friday that the procedure is illegal in PNG and they lacked the medical expertise and physiological and psychological conditions.

"The abortion in Papua New Guinea made available to the applicant is attended by safety and lawfulness risks that a reasonable person in the minister's position would have avoided," Bromberg said in his 150-page judgment.

Australia's Immigration Minister Peter Dutton ordered that she should be sent to PNG for the abortion procedure. Since then the refugee women spent a month in PNG.

Justice Bromberg did not order her transfer to Australia, but he said "She has been and remains dependant on the Minister for food, shelter, security and health care."

The African victim, referred as S99 in court texts, was raped while she was unconscious in Nauru detention centre.

She has sought an abortion in Australia, and her lawyer George Newhouse told the court that PNG laws prohibits abortion.

"The mental health risks are greater the longer the pregnancy progresses against her will," said the IHMS medical report, the Sydney-based company Australia works with for health services in Nauru and Manus detention centres.