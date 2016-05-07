Russian defence ministry said a "regime of calm" ceasefire in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo and parts of Latakia province had been extended "for 72 hours beginning at 1am on Saturday (2200 GMT on Friday)."

A fragile ceasefire in Aleppo first came into force at midnight on Thursday and in western Latakia province it started on April 29, after a wider truce deal in western Syria brokered by Washington and Moscow broke down.

The US State Department spokesman John Kirby said in daily press briefing on Friday that US was committed to keeping the deal in place as long as possible and was in touch with Russia to ensure it was holding.

"The US side and the Russian side are in direct communication around the clock now about the situation, particularly in Aleppo, and the purpose of that round-the-clock communication is to ... make sure that violations don't occur," Kirby said.

Kirby also said that the cessation of hostilities that took effect on February 27, reduced violence in the country.

The deal does not include DAESH terrorist group, the Al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front and any other militias designated as terrorist group by the UN Security Council.