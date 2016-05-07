United Nations special envoy to Iraq, Jan Kubis said that more than 50 mass graves have been found in areas previously controlled by DAESH terrorist organisation, in Iraq.

Kubis told the Security Council that evidence of the "heinous crimes" committed by DAESH terrorists in Iraq were being discovered as territory is being retaken.

Kubis also said that the graves found in a football field in Ramadi on April 19 contained a total of up to 40 people's remains. Ramadi was completely retaken from DAESH in February.

He called on the international community to "take steps to ensure the accountability" of DAESH terrorists.

Mass graves containing remains of tribesmen, Iraqi soldiers and women have been found near Sinjar in northern Iraq, near Anbar in western Iraq and in Tikrit in central Iraq.