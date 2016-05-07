Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu attended the reopening ceremony of the historic Ferhat-Pasha mosque in Bosnia's Serb statelet on Saturday.

The Turkish Cooperation and Development Agency (TIKA) has contributed to the cost of rebuilding of the mosque which was destroyed during wartime in 1990's.

Davutoglu said all the works built in Bosnia as part of Turkey's shared heritage will be under Turkey's protection, referring to the 16th-century mosque, which is under UNESCO protection as an outstanding example of Ottoman architecture.

"Those who bombed Ferhat Pasha mosque 23 years ago, not only destroyed a mosque but also destroyed humanity's shared conscience," Davutoglu said.

"We are in fact reinstated humanity's conscience through rebuilding this mosque."

Photo shows Ferhat Pasha Mosque in Bosnia's Serb statelet, May 6, 2016. (AA)

Twenty years after the devastating war between Muslim Bosniaks, Orthodox Serbs and Catholic Croats, Bosnia remains split along ethnic lines, with rival groups blocking reconciliation and reform needed to join the European Union.

The return of thousands of Muslim believers to the rebuilt Ferhat-Pasha Mosque in the largely Serb city of Banja Luka, capital of Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic, offers hope for change to many.

Many believe its destruction was ordered by Bosnian Serbs aiming to erase any traces of Muslim heritage in the once multi-ethnic city.

During the ceremony to lay a foundation stone for the mosque in 2001, Serb nationalists attacked visitors and dignitaries, wounding dozens and killing one Muslim.