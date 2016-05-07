An Egyptian court recommended the death sentence on Saturday for six co-defendants of Egypt's ousted leader Mohamed Morsi on espionage charges, but not for him.

Morsi, Egypt's first democratically elected leader, was ousted in a 2013 military coup, following protests against his presidency.

Morsi has since been slapped with life-in-prison and death sentences for "conspiring against Egypt" with Palestinian group Hamas and Lebanon's Hezbollah along with breaking out of jail in 2011.

The presiding judge in the trial asked the mufti - the country's official interpreter of Islamic law - to consider death sentences for the six co-defendants, and added that the court would convene again on June 18, following the mufti's response.

Egyptian law requires the mufti to sign off on death sentences. His opinion is not binding, but is usually respected by courts.