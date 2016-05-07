TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey tightens security on border with Syria
Turkish security forces prevent a group of people allegedly trying to join DAESH in Syria as a result of boosting its security.
Turkey tightens security on border with Syria
Archive photo shows Turkish troops during an operation against PKK terrorists in Hakkari's Yuksekova district, Turkey, April 21, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 7, 2016

A group of people who tried to cross into Syria from Turkey were stopped by Turkish security forces in southeastern province of Gaziantep on Friday, after border checks were tightened to prevent people from joining militant groups in war zones in Syria and Iraq.

Five foreign DAESH terrorists were killed and 10 others were detained while trying to cross into Syria, security sources reported.

The incident, which took place in Gaziantep's Oguzeli district, erupted after Turkish security forces detected a group of people attempting to illegally cross the Turkish border in the early hours of Friday.

The security forces opened fire after the terrorists, aged between 20 and 25, rejected to surrender.

Gaziantep, a province at the Syrian border, has been targeted with terror attacks by DAESH several times in the past.

Recommended

Last Sunday, the city was struck by a car bomb attack in which three police officers died and 21 people were injured.

No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing, but an investigation launched after the attack revealed that the bomber was a DAESH terrorist.

Gaziantep police department has launched an extensive investigation into the group's network in the province as part of Turkey's nationwide anti-terror operations.

Since the beginning of the year, nearly 900 DAESH terrorists have been killed in operations by Turkish security forces.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan