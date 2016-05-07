A group of people who tried to cross into Syria from Turkey were stopped by Turkish security forces in southeastern province of Gaziantep on Friday, after border checks were tightened to prevent people from joining militant groups in war zones in Syria and Iraq.

Five foreign DAESH terrorists were killed and 10 others were detained while trying to cross into Syria, security sources reported.

The incident, which took place in Gaziantep's Oguzeli district, erupted after Turkish security forces detected a group of people attempting to illegally cross the Turkish border in the early hours of Friday.

The security forces opened fire after the terrorists, aged between 20 and 25, rejected to surrender.

Gaziantep, a province at the Syrian border, has been targeted with terror attacks by DAESH several times in the past.