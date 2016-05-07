Australian sports must adopt child protection policies if their athletes are to compete at the Olympics in the future, the nation's Games chief said Saturday.

The measure puts the issue of child abuse on an equal footing with drugs in sport, the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) said.

"It is not negotiable, we will reject anyone whose sport has not implemented a child protection policy," AOC president John Coates said in a statement.

"Every sport in Australia has to comply with the World Anti-Doping Code, why shouldn't the same importance be placed on child abuse."

The AOC said it had amended its selection by-law so "only those NFs (National Federations) that have adopted and implemented a Member Protection Policy with which they conform and comply may nominate athletes for selection to, or membership or continued membership of, any (Olympic) Team".

The AOC in 2014 insisted all national sports federations accepted "coercive powers" compelling athletes and coaches to answer questions about illegal drugs even if it may incriminate them, or face exclusion from the Olympic team.

"We had 100 percent take-up from our member sports on coercive powers and I am confident we will get the same result with these child protection measures," Coates added.