Gunmen killed eight policemen dressed in civilian clothes, including an officer, in an attack later claimed by the DAESH terrorist organisation on a police vehicle in Helwan, just south of Cairo, the Egyptian Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

The police officers were travelling in a minivan when the four assailants in a pickup truck blocked their path and sprayed the vehicle with automatic rifle fire, the ministry said.

The assailants wore masks, residents in Helwan, an industrial town south of the capital, said.

DAESH said in an Arabic-language statement that the attack was part of one of its campaigns, which has seen the group carry out a series of bombings and other attacks in Iraq.

It was not clear how or why Egypt was linked to the Iraqi campaign.