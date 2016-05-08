North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country would only use nuclear weapons if its sovereignty is infringed by others with nuclear arms adding that he is willing to normalise ties with states that had been hostile towards it, state media reported on Sunday.

"Our republic will not use a nuclear weapon unless its sovereignty is encroached upon by any aggressive hostile forces with nukes," he said, according to an English translation of his speech by a North's official news agency.

"The WPK [Workers' Party] and the DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea] government will improve and normalise the relations with those countries which respect the sovereignty of the DPRK and are friendly towards it, though they had been hostile toward it in the past," the news agency quoted Kim as saying.

North Korea made similar statements in the past although it has also frequently threatened to attack the United States and South Korea and has defied United Nations resolutions in its pursuit of nuclear weapons.

The first Workers' Party (WPK) congress in more than 36 years was opened on Friday with a defiant defence of the North's nuclear weapons programme, praising the "magnificent... and thrilling" test of what Pyongyang claimed was a powerful hydrogen bomb on January 6.

However, his report to the conclave on Saturday stated that North Korea was a "responsible" nuclear weapons state, with a no first-use policy and a commitment to non-proliferation.

The North "will faithfully fulfill its obligation for non-proliferation and strive for the global denuclearisation," Kim said in the report.

His remarks came amid growing concerns that North Korea might be on the verge of carrying out a fifth nuclear test.

In March, Kim said that the North would soon test a nuclear warhead, and South Korea has said Pyongyang may conduct its fifth nuclear test in conjunction with the party congress.