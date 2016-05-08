Turkish security forces shelled DAESH positions in the north of Aleppo, killing at least 55 terrorists on Saturday evening, the military announced on Sunday.

After Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) drones detected DAESH activities in the regions of Suran and Tal El Hisn north of Aleppo, as well as Baragidah and Kusakcik, the military howitzers immediately launched attacks.

The strikes by the army took place after a recon operation in the Baragitah area where Turkish security forces along with international coalition forces often target DAESH.

The howitzer attacks also took out three vehicles and three rocket installations, said military sources.