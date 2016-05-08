Lebanese headed to the polls for first time in six years on Sunday for municipal elections including in Beirut, where a new grassroots campaign is taking on older parties.

Polling stations opened at 0400 GMT in Beirut and in two provinces of the Bekaa region in the first stage of a vote to last until May 29 in five other provinces.

Voting got under way without incident, the Interior Ministry said.

It is the first election of any kind in Lebanon since the last municipal polls in 2010, in a country that has not had a president for the past two years nor held legislative elections since 2009.

In Beirut, an unlikely alliance of citizens is for the first time taking on traditional politicians like former prime minister Saad Hariri, whose Future Movement usually dominates elections in the capital.

The 24-candidate list of independents dubbed Beirut Madinati - Arabic for "Beirut is my city" - is equally split between men and women, and Muslims and Christians.

It includes teachers, fishermen and artists such as famed actress and film director Nadine Labaki.