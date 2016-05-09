Al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri called on rival militant factions in Syria to unite or risk death and described DAESH terrorists as "extremists" in an audio recording posted online on Sunday.

Zawahiri succeeded Osama bin Laden after he was killed in a US raid in 2011, and has the allegiance of Al Qaeda branches in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia.

"We have to want the unity of the Mujahideen in Sham (Syria) so it will be liberated from the Russians and Western crusaders. My brothers ... the matter of unity is a matter of life or death for you," Zawahri said in the 10 minute audio message.

The Al Qaeda leader called on to "mujahideen" to go to Levant and to form a proper "Islamic government" that would open the way for a "caliphate."

Zawahiri also praised Al Qaeda's Syria affiliate Nusra Front, which has been fighting the Syrian regime and controls areas in the north of the country.