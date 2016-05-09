Amnesty International has warned that the Kenyan government's decision to shut down two large refugee camps - including the one in the town of Dadaab, which is the largest refugee camp in the world - is likely to put thousands of innocent lives at risk.

"This reckless decision by the Kenyan government is an abdication of its duty to protect the vulnerable and will put thousands of lives at risk," said Muthoni Wanyeki, Amnesty International's Regional Director for East Africa, the Horn and the Great Lakes.

"It could lead to the involuntary return of thousands of refugees to Somalia and other countries of origin, where their lives may still be in danger. This would be in violation of Kenya's obligations under international law."

The Kenyan government announced on May 6 that it will close the two refugee camps due to security and economic concerns.

"Due to Kenya's national security interest, the government has decided that hosting of refugees has to come to an end," Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Karanja Kibicho declared.

"The government acknowledges that this decision will have adverse effects on the lives of refugees but Kenya will no longer be hosting them," he said.

Kenya had hosted more than 600,000 refugees for over 25 years.