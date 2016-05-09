Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann on Monday stepped down as leader of the centrist coalition government and as head of his Social Democratic Party (SPO), two weeks after the SPO suffered a disastrous result in presidential elections.

Faymann, chancellor since 2008, had been under pressure from some in his party over his tough asylum policy and from others for wanting to keep a ban on forming coalitions with the anti-immigration and eurosceptic Freedom Party (FPO), which is leading opinion polls.

"To have a majority [in the party] is not enough," a spokeswoman for Faymann quoted him as saying at a hastily convened news conference. A Reuters photographer at the event said Faymann had announced he was stepping down.

The SPO, which rules neutral Austria in a coalition with the centre-right People's Party (OVP), suffered a major defeat last month in first-round voting for the next president when both parties scraped together just 23 percent.