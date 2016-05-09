Britain's Prince Harry on Sunday opened the Invictus games for disabled war veterans and awarded the first gold of the 2016 event to France.

Harry, fifth in line to the throne and patron of the Games, welcomed sportsmen, women and supporters to the huge event in Orlando, Florida, being broadcast by sports network ESPN.

"Their stories are as amazing as they are unique. They focus on what can be achieved, rather than what can't," said the prince of the ex-servicemen and women, often amputees, who suffer higher than average rates of depression as well as post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and traumatic brain injury.

The games are aimed raising awareness of the needs of service veterans -- many of whom lost limbs in combat zones -- to adapt to their "new normal" after life-changing experiences.

The prince himself served in the British army and performed tours of duty in Afghanistan.