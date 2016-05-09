Somali police said a suicide car bomb killed at least three officers, two civilians and left many others wounded on Monday in the capital Mogadishu's traffic headquarters.

"The attack involved two Shebab [Al Shabab] members, one of them driving a car loaded with explosives, and another tried to storm the police headquarters but was shot dead," said Abdifatah Omar Halane, spokesman for the Mogadishu city administration. "We have lost three policemen."

Al Shabab, an armed group which operates in Somalia and beyond, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The official said two civilians also were also shot dead by police, adding that the officers believed to be responsible had been arrested.

According to the militant group's spokesman Abdiasis Abu Musab, two militants and nine policemen were killed in the attack.