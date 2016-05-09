At least 49 people have died after several days of heavy rains triggered landslides in northern Rwanda, an official statement said on Monday.

"The night 8 May, heavy rains caused landslides in different parts of Rwanda resulting in the loss of human lives and destruction. Forty-nine deaths were recorded," the statement issued by the Rwandan government read.

"Over 500 houses were completely destroyed and various road sections are unusable in the country," it added.

According to local sources, rescue operations were continuing to find missing people on Monday morning.