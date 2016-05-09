WORLD
2 MIN READ
Rwanda landslides kill 49
Rescue operations continue in Rwanda's Gakenke District where heavy rains triggered landslides which buried several houses.
Rwanda landslides kill 49
Heavy rains frequently trigger landslides in Rwanda's hilly landscape. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 9, 2016

At least 49 people have died after several days of heavy rains triggered landslides in northern Rwanda, an official statement said on Monday.

"The night 8 May, heavy rains caused landslides in different parts of Rwanda resulting in the loss of human lives and destruction. Forty-nine deaths were recorded," the statement issued by the Rwandan government read.

"Over 500 houses were completely destroyed and various road sections are unusable in the country," it added.

According to local sources, rescue operations were continuing to find missing people on Monday morning.

Recommended

Heavy rains have fallen for several days in the Gakenke District, causing landslides and burying several houses on Sunday, Wilfried Bigereya, an administrative official, told Anadolu Agency.

Most of the victims were children, Bigereya said, adding that the death toll was provisional as rescue operations were still ongoing.

The geographical location of Rwanda, a country made up of hills and valleys, makes it particularly vulnerable to landslides.

Officials say despite efforts to reduce the frequency of landslides, at least 60 people have been killed since the beginning of the year.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit