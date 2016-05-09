Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is set to be extradited to the United States after a Mexican federal court judge ruled in favour of his extradition.

Guzman, who was moved to a high security prison in the northern city of Ciudad Juarez close to the US border just days ago, was head of the powerful Sinaloa Cartel.

He will face charges for a number of crimes committed in US cities including Chicago, Miami and New York.

The charges range from money laundering to drug trafficking, kidnapping and murder.