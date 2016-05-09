WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mexican drug lord El Chapo to be extradited to US
Mexican court rules to extradite drug lord Joaquin El Chapo Guzman to face charges for numerous crimes.
By Staff Reporter
May 9, 2016

Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is set to be extradited to the United States after a Mexican federal court judge ruled in favour of his extradition.

Guzman, who was moved to a high security prison in the northern city of Ciudad Juarez close to the US border just days ago, was head of the powerful Sinaloa Cartel.

He will face charges for a number of crimes committed in US cities including Chicago, Miami and New York.

The charges range from money laundering to drug trafficking, kidnapping and murder.

His extradition is expected to take place before mid-2016, Reuters reported.

Guzman was originally captured in February 2014 but escaped in July last year via a tunnel dug underneath his prison compound leading to his cell.

It was six months before the Mexican authorities were able to capture him again.

Juan Pablo Badillo, one of Guzman's lawyers, has argued that extradition would be a violation of his human rights and that nine appeals are being processed against it.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
