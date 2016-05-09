A tentative deal has been reached to end a political revolt at Syria's Hama prison by nearly 800 mostly political prisoners.

The deal with the Syrian regime could eventually lead to the pardon and release of those held without charges.

Rights activists who have contact with inmates, say the deal brokered on Sunday would end a mutiny that started last week.

Inmates had seized the prison and held some guards hostage.

The regime tried storming the prison on Friday by using tear gas bombs and rubber bullets, but failed.

The revolt began after five inmates were to be taken to the notorious Sednaya prison for the execution of death sentences passed by an extra-judicial military tribunal.

Inmates had also appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) after prison officials cut electricity and water amid food shortages and serious medical conditions among some of the inmates.

Leading Syrian rights activist and former detainee, Mazen Darwish, said a verbal agreement had been reached, but did not give details.