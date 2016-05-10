Venezuela's socialist government has extended a two-day working week for public sector employees for another two weeks because of a drought that has sapped hydroelectric power generation in the OPEC country.

The South American country's 2.8 million employees already have Fridays off during April and May. President Nicolas Maduro in late April gave them Wednesdays and Thursdays off too, and cancelled school on Fridays.

Maduro's rivals have called the shortened workweek foolhardy, arguing that sending employees home will not solve the power crunch and halting activity will merely worsen Venezuela's deepening recession.

But the ruling Socialist Party said on Monday the measures would last until at least May 27.

"The Bolivarian government has decided to extend the special policy of non-working days," Aragua state Governor Tareck El Aissami said in a speech on state television from the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas.

"These measures are due to insufficient rains. The rains were very light, and the situation at Guri remains critical," he said.