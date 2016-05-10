The European Parliament on Wednesday will discuss the EU Commission's proposal of lifting visa requirements for Turkish citizens.

Reports indicate that Turkey had postponed Friday's meeting with the EU in Brussels.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and EU Minister and Chief Negotiator Volkan Bozkir will attend the meeting, which has been postponed for a month, according to sources close to EU officials.

The reason for the delay is an emergency congress of Turkey's governing AK Party due to a shift in the country's leadership.

On May 4, the EU Commission proposed to the Council of European Union and European Parliament to lift visa requirements for Turkish citizens, after the country showed progress of completing 72 criteria over the meeting requirements.